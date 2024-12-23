© 2024 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ This week: Andréa Lisa

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 23, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST
Andréa Lisa
photo provided by Andréa Lisa
Andréa Lisa

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week Saturday December 28th at 7pm eastern, vocalist/guitarist, songwriter and producer Andréa Lisa.
