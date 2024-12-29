© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday January 4 2025 at 7 p.m. Happy New Year!

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 29, 2024 at 12:41 PM EST
Phot by Peter Ringenburg
Karl Smith

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. Tune in this week with your host Karl Smith for a special edition. This week, Karl takes you on a musical look back at some of the hottest jazz jams of 2024 and offers a sneak peek at the exciting sounds coming your way in 2025. It’s all happening Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithSmooth JazzCool, Smooth and Hot!featuresFeaturepodcastpodcasts