J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday January 4 2025 at 7 p.m. Happy New Year!

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. Tune in this week with your host Karl Smith for a special edition. This week, Karl takes you on a musical look back at some of the hottest jazz jams of 2024 and offers a sneak peek at the exciting sounds coming your way in 2025. It’s all happening Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

