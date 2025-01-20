J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday January 25 2025 at 7 p.m. Daryl Beebe

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with your host Karl Smith. He’s keeping your jazz cool, smooth and hot! This week, born and raised in Detroit, saxophonist, producer and composer Daryl Beebe is out with a new jam for the new year. It’s called Morning Love. Catch it and a few more from him on J:Cubed Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE. Live stream at wvpe.org.

