© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday January 25 2025 at 7 p.m. Daryl Beebe

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:51 AM EST
Daryl Beebe
Daryl Beebe Morning Love cover art
Daryl Beebe

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with your host Karl Smith. He’s keeping your jazz cool, smooth and hot! This week, born and raised in Detroit, saxophonist, producer and composer Daryl Beebe is out with a new jam for the new year. It’s called Morning Love. Catch it and a few more from him on J:Cubed Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE. Live stream at wvpe.org.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithSmooth JazzCool, Smooth and Hot!featuresFeaturepodcastpodcasts