'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 21 from The Acorn Theatre Featuring JazzReach
Join The Sauce Live hosted by Dawn Burns for a performance from The Acorn Theatre. Discover JazzReach, a leading NYC-based non-profit dedicated to promoting jazz through innovative educational programs. Listen to the dynamic performance by the JazzReach Metta Quintet, as they foster a deeper appreciation for this vibrant American art form. Tune in Monday, January 20th at 7 PM Eastern for this broadcast!