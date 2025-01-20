© 2025 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 21 from The Acorn Theatre Featuring JazzReach

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:29 AM EST
JazzReach Metta Quintet
Photo provided by JazzReach Metta Quintet
JazzReach Metta Quintet

Join The Sauce Live hosted by Dawn Burns for a performance from The Acorn Theatre. Discover JazzReach, a leading NYC-based non-profit dedicated to promoting jazz through innovative educational programs. Listen to the dynamic performance by the JazzReach Metta Quintet, as they foster a deeper appreciation for this vibrant American art form. Tune in Monday, January 20th at 7 PM Eastern for this broadcast!

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
