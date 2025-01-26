J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 1 2025 at 7 p.m. est. Paul Taylor

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week, saxophonist Paul Taylor, renowned for his masterful grooves and captivating melodies, takes center stage. His latest album, Forever More, showcases his unique style at its finest.

Catch it Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

