The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 48: Featuring Bryan Lubeck, Andréa Lisa and Sean Martin & Ricky Herbst February 10 at 7pm

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM EST
Upper left Bryan Lubeck Lower Left: Sean Martin Upper right: Andréa Lisa Lower left: Ricky Herbst
Photos provided by Bryan Lubeck, Sean Martin, Andréa Lisa and Ricky Herbst
Upper left Bryan Lubeck Lower Left: Ricky Herbst Upper right: Andréa Lisa Lower left: Sean Martin

The Sauce with host Dawn Burns returns for its February episode, airing Monday, February 10th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In this installment, Dawn welcomes Bryan Lubeck, a Billboard Magazine “Critic’s Choice” known for blending romantic Spanish guitar with smooth urban grooves. Dawn also sits down with Andréa Lisa, the South African-born, New Zealand-raised powerhouse singer, guitarist, composer, and producer, to discuss her dynamic musical journey. Additionally, Dawn speaks with Sean Martin and Ricky Herbst from the University of Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center about the intersection of arts, culture, and community.
Don’t miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
