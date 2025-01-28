‘The Sauce’ EP 48: Featuring Bryan Lubeck, Andréa Lisa and Sean Martin & Ricky Herbst February 10 at 7pm

The Sauce with host Dawn Burns returns for its February episode, airing Monday, February 10th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In this installment, Dawn welcomes Bryan Lubeck, a Billboard Magazine “Critic’s Choice” known for blending romantic Spanish guitar with smooth urban grooves. Dawn also sits down with Andréa Lisa, the South African-born, New Zealand-raised powerhouse singer, guitarist, composer, and producer, to discuss her dynamic musical journey. Additionally, Dawn speaks with Sean Martin and Ricky Herbst from the University of Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center about the intersection of arts, culture, and community.

Don’t miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast.