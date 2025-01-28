‘The Sauce Live’ EP 22 from The Acorn Featuring Miles Neilsen and The Rusted Hearts

Tune in to The Sauce Live, hosted by Dawn Burns, for an unforgettable performance from The Acorn, led by the free-spirited frontman Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts. Known for their dynamic sound, impeccable harmonies, and a perfect blend of Western-influenced rock and classic ‘60s soul, this band has been captivating audiences for years.

Don’t miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast, celebrating the vibrant fusion of music, arts, and culture. Each episode showcases an exciting mix of local, regional, and national talent. Join us Monday, February 17th, at 7 PM Eastern for this special broadcast!