‘The Sauce Live’ EP 23 from Merrimans’ Playhouse Featuring trumpeter Chad McCullough

Join The Sauce Live, hosted by Dawn Burns, for an electrifying performance from Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, featuring Chad McCullough’s FIRESTARTER. This special gig brings Australian improvisation master and trumpet virtuoso Scott Tinkler to the Midwest for four exclusive performances. The lineup includes McCullough on trumpet and his newly designed four-valve flugelhorn, Tinkler on trumpet, John Christensen on bass, and Jon Deitemyer on drums.

Don’t miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast, where music, arts, and culture collide in a dynamic celebration. Each episode features an exciting mix of local, regional, and national talent. Tune in Monday, February 24th, at 7 PM Eastern for this incredible broadcast!