J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 15 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Althea Rene

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week, flutist Althea Rene, born on Christmas Day, made history as the first-ever flute player to hit #1 on the Billboard charts! Don’t miss her latest release, '18 Karat' on J:Cubed Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

