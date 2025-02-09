© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 15 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Althea Rene

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 9, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
Flutist Althea Rene
Althea Rene 18 Karat cover art
Flutist Althea Rene

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™
Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week, flutist Althea Rene, born on Christmas Day, made history as the first-ever flute player to hit #1 on the Billboard charts! Don’t miss her latest release, '18 Karat' on J:Cubed Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedSmooth JazzKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!podcastspodcastFeaturefeatures