Michiana Chronicles: Try it and see

On a cold Saturday morning, January 11th, in Goshen’s historic southside neighborhood, clay artists, educators, friends, and family arrived inside the beautiful Eighth Street Mennonite Church sanctuary. As “For the Beauty of the Earth” bellowed out of the ceiling-tall organ, we gathered because of the connection to a man who grew up at the end of a dirt road in Kansas, which he described as “the end of the world and the edge of possibility.”

Marvin Bartel was a creative force who changed the trajectory of northern Indiana’s ceramic tradition and lit a fire in the souls of countless art educators worldwide. He became known in circles locally, regionally, and beyond for his curious mind and ability to push students to “try it and see.”

Before arriving at Goshen College in 1970, he lived in Middle America with his spouse Delores, pursuing education with vigor. He collected bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees, focusing on art education. He also completed conscientious objector 1-W service as the Director of Arts and Crafts at Prairie View Psychiatric Hospital in Newton, Kansas.

But it was during his time in Goshen that Marvin truly pushed the boundaries of clay art, including its teaching methods and uses. He became known throughout the region for his natural surfaces and ornate creations. Somehow, his mugs and serving dishes evoked the same incredible curiosity as the sinks, fireplaces, and, yes, even a toilet that he painstakingly crafted in his home studio.

Marvin would spawn a modern ceramic tradition in northern Indiana with some of our nation’s broadly known clay artists coming through the studio doors at Goshen College. But his impact locally, especially through welcoming adults to his classes, particularly his experimental course in kiln design, is what made clay more accessible than ever throughout the region.

His classroom would help jumpstart the Goshen Clay Artist Guild, Dick Lehman’s Old Bag Factory studio in Goshen, Turkey Creek Po]ery in New Paris, and many others. At the same time, he was a regular at Eighth Street Preschool, teaching young children the way of an artist who encouraged insight into the natural world, had a strict prohibition on coloring pages, and a curiosity that matched these early learners.

Throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, Marvin established a respected exhibition career, showcasing his many unique creations at museums and shows around the Midwest and beyond.

In 1990, he secured a United States patent for a new style of reduction kiln. This kiln used a heat exchanger that notably reduced the amount of fuel needed to reach the 2000+ degree temperature inside. The heat exchanger leveraged typically wasted gases to preheat the air entering the kiln before combustion.

His list of inventions, patented or not, would continue to grow over the years as evidenced by anyone who visited his home and studio, where creations were displayed freely and became a part of daily life.

His creativity continued to blossom in new ways as the years rolled on. His website, BartelArt.com, became a treasure trove of essays, educational resources, and more. His

manifesto, Top Ten Creativity Killers, became well-known in teaching circles. A self-published book, My Own Picture Book about Getting Older, provided drawing prompts for children.

His desire to pursue, share, and learn never ceased.

Back in the sanctuary on that cold January morning, as Natalie Sleeth’s Hymn of Promise, “In the Bulb There is a Flower,” rang out, the words reminded us of the importance of creativity, which is born out of our hope and belief that be]er things are to come if we open ourselves to possibilities.

In the bulb there is a flower; in the seed, an apple tree; in cocoons, a hidden promise; butterflies will soon be free!

In the cold and snow of winter there’s a spring that waits to be, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.

Marvin’s long-held curiosity remains something we can all use more these days, along with the many students and artists he interacted with over his notable career.

When the possibilities seem limited and lines on the coloring page seemingly tell us where to go, we can remember the curiosity displayed throughout Marvin’s life and career.

Try it and see.