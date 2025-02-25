© 2025 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 25 from Lake Michigan College Featuring guitarist Bryan Lubeck

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:24 AM EST
Bryan Lubeck
Photo provided by Bryan Lubeck
Bryan Lubeck

Experience the Romance of Bryan Lubeck on The Sauce Live Hosted by Dawn Burns! Step into a world of passion and music as The Sauce Live brings you an unforgettable acoustic performance from The Mendel Center’s Hanson Theatre at Lake Michigan College. Join Bryan Lubeck captured in an intimate Valentine’s Day performance.
Accompanied by a quartet of violin, piano, saxophone, and percussion, Bryan’s concert includes a mix of his beloved radio hits and rare live performances, perfectly crafted to set the mood of the evening.
Don’t miss this incredible night! Tune in Monday, March 24th, at 7 PM Eastern for a captivating performance.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
The Sauce Live is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
