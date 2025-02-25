‘The Sauce Live’ EP 25 from Lake Michigan College Featuring guitarist Bryan Lubeck

Experience the Romance of Bryan Lubeck on The Sauce Live Hosted by Dawn Burns! Step into a world of passion and music as The Sauce Live brings you an unforgettable acoustic performance from The Mendel Center’s Hanson Theatre at Lake Michigan College. Join Bryan Lubeck captured in an intimate Valentine’s Day performance.

Accompanied by a quartet of violin, piano, saxophone, and percussion, Bryan’s concert includes a mix of his beloved radio hits and rare live performances, perfectly crafted to set the mood of the evening.

Don’t miss this incredible night! Tune in Monday, March 24th, at 7 PM Eastern for a captivating performance.