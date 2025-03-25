© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

'The Sauce Live' EP 27 from The Acorn Featuring Henhouse Prowlers

Published March 25, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Henhouse Prowlers
Lily Shea
/
Photo provided by Lily Shea and Henhouse Prowlers
Henhouse Prowlers

Experience The Sauce Live from The Acorn on 88.1 WVPE, Hosted by Dawn Burns!

Step into a world of passion and music with The Sauce Live as we bring you a dynamic performance from The Acorn in Three Oaks, Michigan. On April 28th, tune in at 7 PM Eastern to hear Henhouse Prowlers, a Chicago-bred quartet with a mission to create original, powerful bluegrass. For over two decades, they’ve blended performance, diplomacy, and education, captivating audiences with every show.

With their latest album, Lead and Iron (2023, Dark Shadow Recording), the Prowlers take bluegrass to new heights, mixing life experiences, rich songwriting, and intricate instrumentation to craft a sound uniquely their own.

This one-hour broadcast is your chance to experience the magic of The Henhouse Prowlers in a special, intimate setting. Don’t miss it!

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
