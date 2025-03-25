‘The Sauce Live’ EP 27 from The Acorn Featuring Henhouse Prowlers

Experience The Sauce Live from The Acorn on 88.1 WVPE, Hosted by Dawn Burns!

Step into a world of passion and music with The Sauce Live as we bring you a dynamic performance from The Acorn in Three Oaks, Michigan. On April 28th, tune in at 7 PM Eastern to hear Henhouse Prowlers, a Chicago-bred quartet with a mission to create original, powerful bluegrass. For over two decades, they’ve blended performance, diplomacy, and education, captivating audiences with every show.

With their latest album, Lead and Iron (2023, Dark Shadow Recording), the Prowlers take bluegrass to new heights, mixing life experiences, rich songwriting, and intricate instrumentation to craft a sound uniquely their own.

This one-hour broadcast is your chance to experience the magic of The Henhouse Prowlers in a special, intimate setting. Don’t miss it!