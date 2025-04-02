J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 5 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Richard Elliot

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!®

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week get ready for a new sound from saxophonist Elliot! On his 21st album, Straight Up Down, Elliot delivers a soulful, authentic vibe, inspired by his motto to live real. Featuring crisp melodies, tight grooves, and stellar musicianship from Paul Brown, Jeff Carruthers, and Roberto Vally, this album is a must-listen. Catch the single Straight Up Down this Saturday on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

