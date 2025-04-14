J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 19 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Pamela Williams

This Saturday night on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot! ® 🎶Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the very best in smooth jazz every Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE. This week, we're spotlighting the incredible Pamela, a trailblazer in contemporary jazz since her 1996 debut. From her chart-topping hits “Serendipity” and “Stone Cold” to her latest gem “Strollin’,” Pamela continues to shine.

Hear her like never before on tenor sax—an instrument she rarely features—on a track produced by Scott Cannady and Scott Mayo, with standout performances from Morris O'Connor on guitar, Michael White on drums, and Kevin Ricard on percussion.

Pamela’s warm, expressive sound makes “Strollin’” a must-hear. Don’t miss it—this Saturday at 7 p.m. on J:Cubed… only on 88.1 WVPE.

