J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 10 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Ellis Hamilton

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool Smooth and Hot! with your host Karl Smith.

One of today’s most promising young sax talents, Ellis Hamilton returns with So Happy With You—his latest single, produced and co-written by the legendary Barry Eastmond. This smooth, heartfelt track follows Ellis’s #1 debut My Heart To Yours and Top 10 hit Intuition. With its clean production, rich melody, and Ellis’s soulful touch on alto sax, So Happy With You is another passionate performance that’s sure to resonate.

