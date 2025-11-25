‘The Sauce Live’ EP 43 from featuring The Roy McGrath Quartet December 27th at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend, IN—with host Dawn Burns—presents The Roy McGrath Quartet, featuring acclaimed tenor saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Roy McGrath. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and shaped by studies in Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago, Roy channels a rich blend of influences into his soulful sound. In addition to leading and recording with his own groups, he is a sought-after presence in Chicago’s jazz, funk, Latin jazz, and salsa scenes, and has toured internationally throughout Mexico, Singapore, Korea, and China.

As a composer, Roy is grounded in jazz tradition while infusing his Caribbean heritage into vibrant, original works that reflect his identity and musical journey.

Tune in Saturday, December 27th at 12 noon Eastern—only on The Sauce Live on 88.1 WVPE.