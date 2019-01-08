Benton Harbor teen found purpose, confidence through stained glass art

The first story in our Creating Connection series featuring Otis Cornelius and Lynne Clayton.

Stateside is featuring intimate, first-person stories about the power of art in a new series called Creating Connection Michigan. Over the next five Tuesdays, you'll hear from Michiganders across the state about how local art programs have changed their lives.

We begin the series with Otis Cornelius, a student at Fired Up, a Benton Harbor glassworking program, and Lynne Clayton, the executive director at Water Street Glassworks.



Listen above to hear how Cornelius came to join Fired Up, and how the program benefits the community as well as the kids who get involved.

You can find a full transcript of the segment here.

The Creating Connection Michigan series was produced by Elizabeth Meister and Dan Collison at Long Haul Productions and funded by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.



This post was written by Stateside production assistant Sarah Leeson.



