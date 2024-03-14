Michigan Public Radio Network News

-
President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, a speech where he will make his case for a second term in office.
According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, Lake Michigan is frozen for 22 fewer days now than it was in the 1970s and ice cover is less than what it used to be.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer dropped by an early voting center today to thank election workers and to call attention to the state’s early voting law.
A bill heard in a Michigan House committee Tuesday aims to give sexual assault survivors the right to have support during the investigation process.
Michiganders would like to hear presidential candidates address the problem of changing weather patternsAs part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders and others about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to infrastructure and climate change.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer formally rolled out her budget proposal for the coming fiscal year Wednesday. It includes more money for public safety and schools.
Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) is facing criticism for a social media post that appears to back a racist theory that a global conspiracy is trying to replace white people.
Michigan’s “Freedom of Information Act” would apply to the governor and state lawmakers under legislation heard in a state Senate committee Wednesday.
As part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on foreign investment.
The budget season at the Michigan Capitol will kick off Wednesday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her spending plans to the House and Senate appropriations committees.
Legislation to outlaw intentionally lying about election information was introduced in the Michigan Senate Tuesday.
The lawsuit says the state's 24-hour mandatory waiting period and informed consent forms, plus other restrictions, violate a voter-approved 2022 constitutional amendment.