Cass County Commissioners finalize raises for elected officials, non-union employees

Several Cass County, Michigan officials will get a three-percent raise in 2026, but two elected officials will get a bigger increase.

The county commissioners Thursday finalized a three-percent cost of living adjustment for non-union employees, along with matching increases for the prosecutor, sheriff and treasurer. That’s in line with the raises they got at the beginning of this year.

But the clerk/register will see a raise of more than 12 percent, and the drain commissioner will get a raise of more than six percent. That includes the cost of living adjustment and bringing those positions up to the market average, as determined by a recent wage study.

County officials are still finalizing a contract for County Administrator Jennifer Rentfrow. A proposed four-year agreement called for a base salary of $132,000 dollars a year, but Commissioner Roseann Marchetti asked that it be removed from Thursday’s meeting agenda.

“There are a couple of items on the contract that need to be fine-tuned, and so we will be receiving that within a couple weeks,” Marchetti said.

Rentfrow was appointed county administrator in November, after serving as interim administrator for much of the past year.