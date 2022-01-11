pay raises

-
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
Elkhart’s $92.6 million 2022 budget is now in effect after the common council passed a series of bills Monday night approving it.Mayor Rod Roberson told…
The South Bend Common Council approved the bulk of the city’s 2022 budget Monday night. The council passed a $386.4 million budget bill, not counting…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some top aides to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have seen recent pay hikes of $9,000 or more, but Hill contends they are not…