WVPE News

New Transpo contract includes 40 percent pay increase for drivers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Transpo-CNG-Bus.jpg
Photo provided

South Bend’s Transpo bus drivers are getting a 40 percent raise.

That’s after the Public Transportation Board of Directors approved a new contract Aug. 15 with Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 996.

The agreement also includes raises for maintenance workers, additional paid time off and retention bonuses for full-time employees.

Like many transit agencies, Transpo has recently struggled with a shortage of drivers. Just Thursday, the agency announced missed trips on nine different routes.

“With the new contract in place, our starting wages are now competitive with the marketplace which allows us to attract a broader pool of candidates,” Transpo General Manager and CEO Amy Hill said in a release.

Pay now ranges from $20 to $27 an hour based on seniority. The agreement also shortens the progression to the top wage rate from five to three years.

Transpo will continue to offer paid training throughout the fall. Candidates can apply in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd.

The contract will run through Aug. 16, 2026.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
