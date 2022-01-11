-
This week, Elkhart, Pulaski, Fulton and Kosciusko counties re-entered the “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19 — on the state’s coronavirus tracking map.
-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners unanimously approved an emergency roof replacement for the county jail Tuesday morning.
-
The University of Notre Dame and 15 other top schools across the country are being sued for allegedly colluding to limit financial aid to students.The…
-
The city of South Bend is holding a series of public meetings to “re-envision” the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center on the city’s west side. South…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office announced Friday that no charges are being filed over the hidden camera found in a South Bend Fire Department…
-
It was cold and windy in South Bend Thursday night, but about 20 people braved the weather to demonstrate for democracy and voting rights. The…
-
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South…
-
As cases of the omicron variant surge, Beacon Hospitals are reporting some of their highest COVID inpatient numbers in more than a year. Dr. Steven…
-
Three WVPE listener counties are back in the most severe “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19, on Indiana’s coronavirus…
-
The St. Joseph County Public Library has announced new rates for guest library cards, meaning some county residents will go from paying nothing to $50…