South Bend student arrested for allegedly bringing gun into Riley High School

A South Bend student was arrested Friday morning for allegedly bringing a gun into Riley High School.

In a Facebook post, the South Bend Police Department says school officials received a tip about a gun being brought into the building around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The department says school staff and the school resource officer quickly recovered the weapon, and the student has been detained at the Juvenile Justice Center following an investigation.

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents this fall when South Bend students have been arrested for having a gun on school property.

In September, a Jackson Middle School student was arrested after firing a gun on a school bus. Later that same week, a Washington High School student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack.

