© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend student arrested for allegedly bringing gun into Riley High School

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published November 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

A South Bend student was arrested Friday morning for allegedly bringing a gun into Riley High School.

In a Facebook post, the South Bend Police Department says school officials received a tip about a gun being brought into the building around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The department says school staff and the school resource officer quickly recovered the weapon, and the student has been detained at the Juvenile Justice Center following an investigation.

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents this fall when South Bend students have been arrested for having a gun on school property.

In September, a Jackson Middle School student was arrested after firing a gun on a school bus. Later that same week, a Washington High School student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
WVPE News LocalSouth Bend Police DepartmentRiley High SchoolSouth Bend Community School Corporationgun
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro