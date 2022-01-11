-
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after Tuesday morning stabbing at John Adams High School
St. Joseph County’s joint Special Victims Unit is no longer shutting down at the end of this year. The city of South Bend announced a new agreement…
The South Bend Community School Corporation Board voted 4 to 3 Monday night to approve a new contract governing the role of police in South Bend…
South Bend leaders held a meeting Tuesday night to gather community feedback on the school district’s new agreement with the police department to place…
Former South Bend Police Darryl Boykins was involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday.According to a release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office,…
A South Bend police officer is being charged with six felonies, including two counts of child seduction, over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a…
Ryan O’Neill, the former South Bend Police officer who shot and killed Eric Logan two years ago, has been granted summary judgement in a civil rights…
Local activists are pushing for school resource officers to be removed from South Bend schools, and Black Lives Matter South Bend hosted a panel…
The city of South Bend announced Thursday it will withdraw its police officers from both the County Metro Homicide Unit and the Special Victims Unit…
Due to staff shortages, the South Bend Police Department will take over all investigations within South Bend city limits from the County Metro Homicide…