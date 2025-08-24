Proposed ordinance would require South Bend Community Police Review Board to review recordings

Changes could be coming to the South Bend Community Police Review Board’s investigation process.

A proposed ordinance set to be introduced to the common council Monday would require board members to review all video recordings relevant to any complaints. The provision was also included as an amendment to the recently-passed video fees ordinance.

During last week’s community police review board meeting, it was noted that individual members don’t currently have access to video footage. The discussion came after almost 40 minutes of public comment, largely about the recent detention of a 14-year-old girl outside a downtown McDonald’s.

Board member Cheryl Ashe urged the public to contact council members in support of the change. “I personally think it’s very important that people on this board be able to see the police video: bodycam, car cam, et cetera,” Ashe told audience members.

Board members are also looking at requesting other potential changes. Kelly Johnson raised the idea of adding a retired police officer as a non-voting member who could answer questions about common practice in law enforcement. Officers are not currently allowed on the board, but it can hire outside consultants.