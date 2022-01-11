-
The South Bend Common Council elected third district council member Sharon McBride as its new president Monday.Second district council member Henry Davis,…
The South Bend Common Council approved several bills Monday night regarding the multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of the Morris Performing…
South Bend Common Council approves $6.5 million bond issue for Potawatomi Zoo improvements
The South Bend Common Council unanimously approved a bond issue for improvements to the Potawatomi Zoo Monday night.The ordinance authorizes the issue of…
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
Salary negotiations have seemingly stalled between the city of South Bend and its fire department. The city and the fire department hadn’t come to an…
The South Bend Common Council voted to raise all city employees’ salaries by 2.5 percent Monday evening while simultaneously eliminating any raises larger…
The South Bend Common Council approved the bulk of the city’s 2022 budget Monday night. The council passed a $386.4 million budget bill, not counting…
Thanks to millions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said the city’s 2022 budget will be a “historic”…
The South Bend Common Council passed a bill Monday night that adds about $14.5 million to the city’s existing 2021 budget. The majority of that spending —…