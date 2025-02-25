Pastor declines honor until council shows unity, respect for each other

Fallout continued Monday from the tensions displayed at a South Bend Common Council committee meeting last week.

The agenda for Monday night’s meeting of the full council included a special resolution recognizing W.U.B.S 89.7 FM, a South Bend Gospel music station, and the legacy of its founders, Rev. Sylvester Williams and his late wife Wanda.

But at the meeting Council President Canneth Lee announced the resolution had been postponed.

Williams Tuesday said he had been excited by the recognition, especially during Black History Month, but after seeing what happened at Thursday’s rules committee, he won’t be accepting it until council members “calm down” and show unity and respect for each other.

"Our slogan has always been about love," Williams said. "Love ya!"

But at Thursday's Rules Committee meeting, council attorney Bob Palmer tried to get a South Bend police officer to make Council Member Oliver Davis move from his usual seat because he’s not on the Rules Committee. When Davis refused, committee chair Rachel Tomas-Morgan walked over and stood over him for nearly two minutes, demanding he move, at one point waving a pen close to his face.

Williams says he’s not singling out any council members to blame.

"Everyone has a part to play in it," Williams said. "It started long before that. That was an effect of the symptom that we saw."

