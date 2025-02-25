© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pastor declines honor until council shows unity, respect for each other

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
The Rev. Sylvester Williams Jr., left, and his son, Shane Williams, as they received the Business of the Year Award recently from St. Joseph County Commissioners. Williams says he has declined to accept a special resolution recognizing his work in the community from the South Bend Common Council until they start to show unity and respect for each other.
Provided
The Rev. Sylvester Williams Jr., left, and his son, Shane Williams, as they received the Business of the Year Award for W.U.B.S. 89.7 FM recently from St. Joseph County Commissioners. Williams says he has declined to accept a special resolution recognizing his work in the community from the South Bend Common Council until they start to show unity and respect for each other.

Fallout continued Monday from the tensions displayed at a South Bend Common Council committee meeting last week.

The agenda for Monday night’s meeting of the full council included a special resolution recognizing W.U.B.S 89.7 FM, a South Bend Gospel music station, and the legacy of its founders, Rev. Sylvester Williams and his late wife Wanda.

But at the meeting Council President Canneth Lee announced the resolution had been postponed.

Williams Tuesday said he had been excited by the recognition, especially during Black History Month, but after seeing what happened at Thursday’s rules committee, he won’t be accepting it until council members “calm down” and show unity and respect for each other.

"Our slogan has always been about love," Williams said. "Love ya!"

But at Thursday's Rules Committee meeting, council attorney Bob Palmer tried to get a South Bend police officer to make Council Member Oliver Davis move from his usual seat because he’s not on the Rules Committee. When Davis refused, committee chair Rachel Tomas-Morgan walked over and stood over him for nearly two minutes, demanding he move, at one point waving a pen close to his face.

Williams says he’s not singling out any council members to blame.

"Everyone has a part to play in it," Williams said. "It started long before that. That was an effect of the symptom that we saw."
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Common CouncilRachel Tomas-Morganbob palmerOliver DavisW.U.B.S. 89.7 FMRev. Sylvester Williams Jr.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott