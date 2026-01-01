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Michiana Chronicles
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J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
Museums On Monday
One-On-One
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The Sauce Live
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Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
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Programs
Schedule
Michiana Chronicles
The Back Porch
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
Commentary
Healthcare Headlines
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
Museums On Monday
One-On-One
Regional Champions
The Sauce Live
The Sauce
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Schedule
Michiana Chronicles
The Back Porch
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
Commentary
Healthcare Headlines
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
Museums On Monday
One-On-One
Regional Champions
The Sauce Live
The Sauce
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
News
Local News
Indiana News
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Harvest Public Media
Local News
Indiana News
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Harvest Public Media
Podcasts
Aha! With Alastair
Michiana Matters
The Sauce
Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza
Aha! With Alastair
Michiana Matters
The Sauce
Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza
Events
Submit An Event
Submit An Event
Donate
Membership
Volunteer
Donate Your Car
Donate Your Real Estate
Legacy Giving
Corporate Support
Membership
Volunteer
Donate Your Car
Donate Your Real Estate
Legacy Giving
Corporate Support
About
Ways to Listen
Coverage Map
Staff
Contact
Careers
Ways to Listen
Coverage Map
Staff
Contact
Careers
All People
All WVPE
Staff
All WVPE
Alastair Willis
Music Director, South Bend Symphony Orchestra and host of "Aha! With Alastair"
Andrew Kreider
Michiana Chronicler
Anne Magnan Park
Michiana Chronicler
April Lidinsky
Michiana Chronicler
Aprile Rickert | WFPL
Barbara Allison
Bente Bouthier
Beth Garascia
Bob Henning
Engineer
Brett McNeil
Michiana Chronicler
Clayton Baumgarth
Cynthia Heckman-Davis
Dominick Heyob
Doug Jaggers
Elizabeth DeSantis
Elkhart Board of School Trustees
Emilie Syberg
Ethan Sandweiss
Farah Yousry
Friends of WVPE, Inc.
George Hale
George Schricker
Director, Wild Rose Moon
Haley Ryan
Heather Curlee-Novak
Michiana Chronicler
Holden Abshier
Jean DeWinter
Michiana Chronicler
Jeanette Saddler-Taylor
Michiana Chronicler
Joe Chaney
Michiana Chronicler
Joe Hren
John Boyle | WFPL
John Soares
Katrina Pross
Kayan Taraporevala
Ken Smith
Michiana Chronicler
Lauren Chapman
Linda Raven
Lindsey Erdody
Lisa Barnett de Froberville
Commentator
Nelson Kraybill
Patrick Beane
Paul McDowell
Quinn Klinefelter, WDET
WDET
Sara Wittmeyer | WFIU
Sarah Vaughan
Stan Sollars
Stephanie Wiechmann
Summer Murphy
Sydney Dauphinais
Taylor Bennett
Tim Jagielo
WFYI News
Yolo DeMarco
Announcer
Staff
Susan Anderson
Development Director
Kent Fulmer
Local Host of Morning Edition
Michael Gallenberger
Reporter
Paula Harer
Account Executive
Shelli Harmon-Baker
News Director
Anthony Hunt
Station Manager
Garrett Kaser
Development Assistant
David Kitchell
Announcer
Al Kniola
Host, The Back Porch
Tony Krabill
Program Director
Norm Mast
Host, The Back Porch
Stephanie Mirza
Announcer
Jeff Parrott
Reporter
Roger Rader
Announcer
Vanessa Scott
Office Manager / Bookkeeper
Tom Sibal
Membership Manager
Olivia Sipocz
Operations Manager
Karl Smith
Host 'J:Cubed' & Producer 'The Sauce'
Harvey Stauffer
Host, The Blues Revue
John Stephens
Account Executive
Mike Waterhouse
Promotions Manager