-
Supporters of legislation that would let undocumented immigrants receive Michigan IDs are renewing their push to get those bills a committee hearing.
-
The first step toward spending Michigan’s surplus from tax revenue and federal recovery funds begins this week. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her budget team are putting the finishing touches to her proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
-
The ACLU of Indiana is suing Attorney General Todd Rokita for barring a journalist from his press conferences.
-
Today we catch up with some of the people behind Hoodox, the streaming service built to present Indiana documentaries that launched last year.
-
A plea agreement filed Monday shows that a second defendant in the case plans to plead guilty and cooperate in the prosecution of the remaining men.
-
Research suggests breast milk from vaccinated mothers offers at least some protection against the coronavirus. With children under 5 still too young for the vaccine, some parents are seeking out donated breast milk with antibodies for protection.
-
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department must turn over records related to a person it detained for federal authorities. The county argued the records are exempt from state disclosure laws because the inmate was held on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
-
One lawsuit pending against the state's redistricting commission is in federal court. The other is a state case.
-
Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has made large donations to more than a dozen candidates in Michigan.
-
Three stores in Ann Arbor and one in Lansing are now among the Starbucks stores unionizing across the country.
-
The plaintiffs' attorney had requested more than $200 million. Co-lead counsel Michael Pitt estimates the judge's order will mean the attorneys will receive around $190 million.
-
The Indiana Department of Education launches a database to track schools’ spending of pandemic relief funding. The state health department shuts down vaccine and testing sites during the winter storm. And statewide COVID-19 cases are down.