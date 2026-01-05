South Bend Common Council seeks residents for citizen committee roles

The South Bend Common Council is inviting residents to serve as volunteer citizen members on its standing committees this year.

The committees cover a wide range of city issues, including public safety, neighborhood development, utilities, zoning, and finances. Citizen members participate in committee discussions, review materials alongside council members, and cast votes during meetings.

City Clerk Bianca Tirado says prior experience isn’t required, but volunteers should be prepared to review meeting materials and actively engage in discussions.

“Having the knowledge, coming to the meetings with that information is very important. And they get a vote at the committee meetings too, and so their name is on the roster,” Tirado said.

The roles are a one-year commitment. Once applications close, committee chairs review submissions and select members at their discretion.

“We send the committee chairs those applications, and it's up to the chairs at their discretion to interview those applicants, and they make a selection from there,” Tirado said.

“The commitment is for one year, and so they would be sworn in and their term would end at the end of the year,” Tirado added.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Residents can apply online or pick up a paper application at City Hall.