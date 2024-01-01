Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home. Mike has a master's degree in Military Science from the Air Force's War College, a bachelor's degree in broadcasting from Goshen College, and a bachelor's degree in history from Excelsior University. Mike is an avid Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and Florida Panthers fan. He lives in Elkhart with his wife, Jen, their two children Cameron and Olivia, and their regal dog, Rocky (aka. Za Deegies). Mike enjoys rooting on his favorite teams, traveling, and playing bass guitar.