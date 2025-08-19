© 2025 WVPE
Elkhart Chamber receives economic briefing as RV sector adjusts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
Tom Jalics is the chief market strategist for Fifth Third Bank. He spoke to the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce at its annual economic update luncheon on Tuesday.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
Tom Jalics is the chief market strategist for Fifth Third Bank. He spoke to the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce at its annual economic update luncheon on Tuesday.

Elkhart County has long been a bellwether for the broader U.S. economy. When RV production and sales thrive here, it often signals strength nationwide. On Tuesday, local business leaders gathered at the Lerner Theatre for the annual economic update from the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

Tom Jalics, chief market strategist for Fifth Third Bank, spoke about the national economy and its potential impact on the local community. He emphasized that, despite some concerns around tariffs and legislation, the economy remains strong.

"Overall the economy is on really solid footing with a very low unemployment rate, consumer spending that looks wonderful, and there's low debt for consumers, and there's low debt for businesses," Jalics said.

He also discussed the potential benefits of long-term policies aimed at bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and the impact on Elkhart County:

"If this long-term investment in manufacturing brings supply chains from China and overseas back home, it's going to really benefit this community because you have to know how to do it here," he said.

Levon Johnson, president of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, focused on the local RV industry, noting the sector is adjusting to recent highs and lows in production:

"It's not going to be 600,000 RVs. That's not the long term goal for any of those companies and how do you adjust to that and make sure that you've got the right workforce that's stable," Johnson said.

For now, Elkhart County’s RV industry is in a period of adjustment, with companies closely monitoring production levels and workforce needs over the coming months.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Greater Elkhart Chamber of CommerceThe Lerner TheatreRVEconomyeconomic outlooktariffs
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
