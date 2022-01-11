-
The Lerner Theatre needs a $1 million investment in a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and the Elkhart Common Council voted…
-
Downtown is deserted. You could imagine tumbleweeds blowing down Main Street past the theater’s façade. I pull into the truck dock, where another vehicle…
-
The City of Elkhart officially renamed the Donor Lobby of the Lerner Theatre after Art Decio, a local philanthropist.The City of Elkhart aimed to honor…
-
Ahead of his concert on Friday, August 23 at The Lerner in Elkhart, ukelele master Jake Shimabukuro took some time to talk to WVPE's Michael Linville.…
-
WVPE invites you to see musician Jake Shimabukuro at 7:30pm on Friday, August 23rd at The Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart. You may have heard one of…
-
WVPE is proud to join The Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart in welcoming "Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone" to the stage Saturday, April 27 at 8pm.…
-
In case you missed comedian Lewis Black's performance at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Morning Edition host Michael Linville has you covered. He spoke…
-
Grammy Award winning comedian Lewis Black is coming to The Lerner Theatre, March 29th at 8pm. He brings his angry brand of humor to the stage in The…