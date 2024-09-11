© 2024 WVPE
The Lerner Theatre presents: The Mersey Beatles

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 11, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting The Mersey Beatles. This Beatles Tribute Band consists of members all born in Liverpool, England. The first half of the show celebrates the 60th anniversary of the album A Hard Day’s Night, which is played in its entirety. In the second half, the boys take a trip to “Pepperland” and go for a walk down Abbey Road. Sunday, October sixth at 7 PM in Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre. More information is available at The Lerner Theatre.
