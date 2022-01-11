-
Earlier this week, the Elkhart Common Council approved nearly $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support workforce housing initiatives. At…
In his second State of the City address Wednesday night, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said the last year has brought Elkhart “national attention for its…
Elkhart’s $92.6 million 2022 budget is now in effect after the common council passed a series of bills Monday night approving it.Mayor Rod Roberson told…
The Elkhart Common Council approved federal COVID-19 relief funding Monday to help create a master plan for the city’s downtown. In a memo filed with the…
The City of Elkhart announced Monday that longtime city councilwoman Mary Olson has died. A release from the city says Olson passed away Monday afternoon…
The City of Elkhart is making the COVID-19 vaccine available in its departments and offering extra paid time off in an effort to get more city employees…
The City of Elkhart announced Friday that longtime public works employee Rob Miller died of COVID-19 on Memorial Day. (Read the full release from the city…
The City of Elkhart is looking to establish a grant program to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.Ashley Elsasser, the city’s…
Elkhart City leaders recognized the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 18, with a gathering at the Civic Plaza. (You can read the full release…
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson offered highlights from his first year in office, as well as a look into 2021, when he delivered his first State of the City…