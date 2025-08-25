Elkhart’s ‘Let’s Talk Tuesday’ heads to 4th District

Elkhart will host its next Let’s Talk Tuesday community session Tuesday night in Councilman Dwight Fish’s 4th District.

Fish said the gatherings give residents a direct line to city government.

“This is the best way to get very close to city government and understand the workings of departments, the mayor’s office, the city council, staff and how to access government services,” Fish said.

The city rotates the meetings through each of its six council districts. Fish said they are open to everyone, regardless of where they live.

“These are open community events to help people who can’t come to one, might be able to come to another… and the important point is everybody has access to our city government,” Fish said. “We’re very transparent and we’ll be there to serve the community.”

Fish said many conversations focus on what he calls “sidewalk issues.”

“A lot of the issues I have are what I call sidewalk issues, things like brush pick up, potholes, intersection repairs… those are the things that really make these Talk Tuesdays so valuable to taxpayers and citizens,” he said.

He encouraged residents to attend and bring concerns directly to department heads.

“Come on down, bring your concerns to Let’s Talk Tuesday… let’s get together with those department heads to make some of the action points really happen for you,” Fish said.

The session starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Studebaker Pavilion.