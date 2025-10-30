© 2025 WVPE
Woodlawn Nature Center marks 60 years of community and conservation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
Woodlawn is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday.
1 of 4  — image0 (9).jpeg
Woodlawn is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday.
Provided by the City of Elkhart
Groundbreaking for Woodlawn took place over 60 years ago.
2 of 4  — Woodlawn groundbreaking 2 1200 dpi.jpg
Groundbreaking for Woodlawn took place over 60 years ago.
Provided by the City of Elkhart
Woodlawn's displays of nature, within the urban confines of Elkhart, have been entertaining, educating, and inspiring youth for decades.
3 of 4  — Woodlawn duck group.jpg
Woodlawn's displays of nature, within the urban confines of Elkhart, have been entertaining, educating, and inspiring youth for decades.
Provided by the City of Elkhart
While the attire children wear has changed, the role of Woodlawn in the community has not changed in 60 years.
4 of 4  — Woodlawn kids in suits.jpg
While the attire children wear has changed, the role of Woodlawn in the community has not changed in 60 years.
Provided by the City of Elkhart

The City of Elkhart will celebrate the Woodlawn Nature Center’s 60th anniversary this Saturday with guided hikes, food trucks, and family activities.

Parks Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki says the milestone honors both the site’s history and its future.

“Like many people in this community, I’ve been in and out of Woodlawn since I was a kid… The celebration is really a culmination for the last 60 years, but also a trajectory for where we’re headed for the next 60,” Czarnecki said.

He says the small forest preserve on the city’s north side continues to serve as a unique green refuge surrounded by homes and businesses.

“It’s an opportunity for kids who are inundated in urban life to be able to reach out and see something different,” he said.

Czarnecki calls Woodlawn a one-of-a-kind place that connects residents to nature within city limits.

“Woodlawn is a unique asset to the community that allows people to enrich themselves in nature around a very urban environment.”

The city is also gathering feedback from residents on future improvements and programming.

“We’re really wanting to make sure we hit this right, because we’re celebrating 60 years, but what we do right now will have implications for the next few decades at least.”

Saturday’s free celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 604 Woodlawn Avenue.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Woodlawn Nature CenterCity of ElkhartParknature
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
