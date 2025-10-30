Woodlawn Nature Center marks 60 years of community and conservation

The City of Elkhart will celebrate the Woodlawn Nature Center’s 60th anniversary this Saturday with guided hikes, food trucks, and family activities.

Parks Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki says the milestone honors both the site’s history and its future.

“Like many people in this community, I’ve been in and out of Woodlawn since I was a kid… The celebration is really a culmination for the last 60 years, but also a trajectory for where we’re headed for the next 60,” Czarnecki said.

He says the small forest preserve on the city’s north side continues to serve as a unique green refuge surrounded by homes and businesses.

“It’s an opportunity for kids who are inundated in urban life to be able to reach out and see something different,” he said.

Czarnecki calls Woodlawn a one-of-a-kind place that connects residents to nature within city limits.

“Woodlawn is a unique asset to the community that allows people to enrich themselves in nature around a very urban environment.”

The city is also gathering feedback from residents on future improvements and programming.

“We’re really wanting to make sure we hit this right, because we’re celebrating 60 years, but what we do right now will have implications for the next few decades at least.”

Saturday’s free celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 604 Woodlawn Avenue.