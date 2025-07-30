Elkhart hosts statewide mayors conference for the first time

More than 50 mayors from across Indiana are in Elkhart this week for the Indiana Conference of Mayors, an annual gathering focused on collaboration, problem-solving, and city development.

This is the first time the city of Elkhart has hosted the event under Mayor Rod Roberson’s administration. Roberson, who also serves as president of the Indiana Conference of Mayors this year, called it a valuable opportunity to both showcase the city and learn from fellow municipal leaders.

"I'm pretty excited about having some fun, but ensuring that Elkhart is given the kind of relationship in northern Indiana that I think it's rightly positioned to have," Roberson said.

The multi-day conference includes panel discussions, networking, and site visits to key developments in Elkhart. One workshop focused on how public-private partnerships can help address Indiana’s ongoing housing shortage, an issue Roberson said is especially pressing for Elkhart.

“We have wonderful growth, we're on a growth trajectory, and I want to make sure that other communities get a chance to see how these components can come together in their communities as well,” Roberson said.

Elkhart’s River District, now home to 800 housing units with 200 more on the way, served as a case study in how cities can work with developers to create livable downtowns.

Conference attendees also participated in a walking tour that included stops at the Lerner Theatre, the NIBCO Ice Park, and the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center. The event wraps up Saturday with a mayoral go-kart race during the Elkhart Grand Prix.

The Indiana Conference of Mayors is a nonpartisan affiliate of Aim Indiana, formerly Accelerate Indiana Municipalities. The group meets annually to share best practices and strengthen inter-city collaboration.