WinterFest Parade and Tree Lighting Presented by The City Of Elkhart Parks and Recreation

WVPE is a media sponsor for The City Of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presenting WinterFest. This annual event held in downtown Elkhart takes place on Saturday, December 6th, 2025. The lighted parade kicks off at 6 pm with a route down Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue. A tree lighting follows the parade. This is an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, and to connect with the community. Information is available here: Elkhart Parks.