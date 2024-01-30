© 2024 WVPE
The Lerner Theatre presents Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 30, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Even in the age of futuristic A I and virtual reality, hearing classic genres of music performed live can still be thrilling. This recently revamped time-traveling live music variety show is performed by singers and musicians blending modern day earworms with pop hits. Dressing in vintage attire is encouraged. Saturday, March 2, at 8 PM. More information here.
