The Lerner Theatre presents Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Even in the age of futuristic A I and virtual reality, hearing classic genres of music performed live can still be thrilling. This recently revamped time-traveling live music variety show is performed by singers and musicians blending modern day earworms with pop hits. Dressing in vintage attire is encouraged. Saturday, March 2, at 8 PM. More information here.

