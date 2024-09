WVPE is a media sponsor for Judy Collins live at The Lerner Theatre. With a career spanning over 50 years and totaling 55 albums, Collins has spent her lifetime developing her style of poetic storytelling through song. Now in her sixth decade, some noteworthy songs include Both Sides Now, Send in the Clowns, and Spellbound. See Judy perform live on stage at The Lerner Theatre on Friday, October 25th, at 7:30 PM. More information is available HERE.