© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend braces for cuts under Senate Bill 1

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Peter Ringenberg
/
Facebook
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says the city is trying to find cuts that will impact the residents are the least.

South Bend is preparing for budget cuts tied to Indiana’s Senate Bill 1, starting with reductions in the city’s legal department.

Mayor James Mueller said the legislation shifted significantly as it moved through the General Assembly, leaving local governments uncertain about the full impact.

“It’s the changes to the income tax that are coming in three years and beyond that have more profound impacts on our services, and so we're working to prepare for those,” Mueller said.

For now, the city is trimming smaller line items, such as internships and training, to avoid reductions in staff.

“The legal department should be able to continue to provide the services necessary,” Mueller said. “So that's really the goal with all of the cuts that we're making is we're trying to find those areas in which the impact to the residents are the least.”

Mueller said the city will continue prioritizing public safety and neighborhood infrastructure while urging state lawmakers to revisit the income tax portion of the law.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Senate Bill 1City of South BendMayor James Muellerfunding cuts
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell