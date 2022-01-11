-
The City of South Bend is in the process of acquiring the derelict Drewry’s Brewery site on the city’s northwest side. County and city officials announced…
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
For the past 35 years, La Casa de Amistad operated out of an 8,000 square foot building on South Bend’s west side. But its new home on the south side is…
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
The South Bend Common Council approved the bulk of the city’s 2022 budget Monday night. The council passed a $386.4 million budget bill, not counting…
Thanks to millions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said the city’s 2022 budget will be a “historic”…
The South Bend Common Council passed a bill Monday night that adds about $14.5 million to the city’s existing 2021 budget. The majority of that spending —…
Black Lives Matter South Bend held a press conference Wednesday morning to raise their concerns over the city’s ongoing budget process.BLM’s Jorden Giger…
After months of controversy, Joshua Reynolds has officially resigned as director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Board. A city spokesperson said…
The South Bend Common Council has started consideration of a pair of bills that would strip the salary from embattled former Community Police Review Board…