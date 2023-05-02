© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and his slate cruise to primary wins

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT
Tirado and fan.jpg
Jeff Parrott
/
Bianca Tirado, right, poses for a selfie with a supporter Tuesday night at Corby's Pub as she celebrated her Democratic primary election win over incumbent City Clerk Dawn Jones.

Democratic South Bend Mayor James Mueller defeated a challenge from Henry Davis in Tuesday’s primary election, and the mayor’s entire slate of candidates also won their races.

In the highest profile race, the mayor endorsed city clerk candidate Bianca Tirado, who unseated incumbent Dawn Jones. Jones’ office has been beset with problems and she’s been estranged from the council and Mueller.

As the last vote totals were announced, Mueller’s camp, who he called Team South Bend, celebrated at Corby’s Pub. Mueller recalled they were also celebrating at Corby’s four years ago on Primary Election Night.

"What the resounding message then was, let's build on the progress that was started over the past eight to 10 years in the 2010s," Mueller told the crowd. "South Bend took a chance on me. Mayor Pete endorsed me at the time and said this is the guy who's going to build on the progress and bring us to the next level."

Mueller also endorsed a newcomer in the 2nd District council race, Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers, who beat Jorden Giger by just 15 votes.

Mueller, in his fourth year as mayor, campaigned on the notion that the city is moving in the right direction. Davis has argued that violence is out of control in South Bend, and poor neighborhoods have been neglected.

Tags
WVPE News Mayor James Muellerprimary electionCommon CouncilDawn BurnsDawn Jones
Jeff Parrott
See stories by Jeff Parrott