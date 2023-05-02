South Bend Mayor James Mueller and his slate cruise to primary wins

Democratic South Bend Mayor James Mueller defeated a challenge from Henry Davis in Tuesday’s primary election, and the mayor’s entire slate of candidates also won their races.

In the highest profile race, the mayor endorsed city clerk candidate Bianca Tirado, who unseated incumbent Dawn Jones. Jones’ office has been beset with problems and she’s been estranged from the council and Mueller.

As the last vote totals were announced, Mueller’s camp, who he called Team South Bend, celebrated at Corby’s Pub. Mueller recalled they were also celebrating at Corby’s four years ago on Primary Election Night.

"What the resounding message then was, let's build on the progress that was started over the past eight to 10 years in the 2010s," Mueller told the crowd. "South Bend took a chance on me. Mayor Pete endorsed me at the time and said this is the guy who's going to build on the progress and bring us to the next level."

Mueller also endorsed a newcomer in the 2nd District council race, Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers, who beat Jorden Giger by just 15 votes.

Mueller, in his fourth year as mayor, campaigned on the notion that the city is moving in the right direction. Davis has argued that violence is out of control in South Bend, and poor neighborhoods have been neglected.