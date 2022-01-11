Dawn Jones

-
The South Bend Common Council has unanimously passed a pair of bills moving the salary for the director of the Community Police Review Board from the city…
-
After months of controversy, Joshua Reynolds has officially resigned as director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Board. A city spokesperson said…
-
The South Bend Common Council has started consideration of a pair of bills that would strip the salary from embattled former Community Police Review Board…
-
The South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city's Community Police Review Board to the mayor's office. But…
-
The South Bend NAACP, Black Lives Matter and other community organizations are urging the Common Council to not change the structure of the city’s…
-
During an Aug. 4 town hall hosted by Black Lives Matter, South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said moving oversight of the…
-
During an August 2 town hall meeting, embattled South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said that over the past month, he’s met…
-
South Bend community police review board director Joshua Reynolds has agreed to turn over his past employment records to the common council. That comes…
-
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
-
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…