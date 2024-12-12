South Bend lawmakers will again push tenant rights bill after fire

On Wednesday fire investigators announced that they can't pinpoint the cause of a South Bend house fire last year that killed six children. But Mayor James Mueller says the tragedy underscores the need for more tenant rights in Indiana.

With no cause of the fire identified, the focus at Wednesday’s press conference turned to how to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.

Mueller says the Smith family’s landlord previously rented the home to tenants with federal housing vouchers. But the house was disqualified from the program after a federal inspector found problems with electrical wiring.

So the Texas-based landlord simply started renting to tenants without vouchers. The city has a rental inspection program but it can only act on complaints.

Democratic South Bend area lawmakers, Rep. Maureen Bauer and Sen. David Niezgodski, this year signed on to a bill allowing tenants to pay rent to a third party. The entity withholds part of their money in escrow for maintenance and repairs when needed.

This is not uncommon. Indiana is one of only five states that doesn’t allow it.

But the bill ultimately died.

"Other states have a lot more tenant protections than we do in the state of Indiana," Mueller said. "This is a very, in terms of policy at the state level, very much weighted toward the landlord."

Still, Mueller says he’s glad that Bauer and Niezgodski plan again in the session that starts in January to push for a tenant escrow bill.