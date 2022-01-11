-
Lawmakers wasted no time getting to work as the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly got underway. Here’s what you might have missed this week at…
State lawmakers have repeatedly proposed legislation that would restrict local governments' ability to use Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts to…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is appealing a judge’s ruling in his emergency powers lawsuit against the General Assembly.Legislators passed a law this year, HEA 1123,…
The Indiana General Assembly has two new members, one a Republican and one a Democrat.Private political caucuses chose people Thursday night to fill the…
A panel of lawmakers made minor changes to state House and Congressional redistricting maps Monday.The House Elections Committee then voted to send the…
Gov. Eric Holcomb, Attorney General Todd Rokita and the General Assembly will square off in court again Friday, the latest hearing in an ongoing lawsuit…
Lawmakers and child services stakeholders want to improve how Indiana reviews and reports on child deaths.A newly-formed oversight committee, created by…
Legislators are looking for ways for more out-of-state professional licenses to transfer easily to Indiana. It comes as a variety of industries say…
Attorney General Todd Rokita is trying again to block the governor’s lawsuit over an emergency powers law.Rokita is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to…
Hoosier lawmakers will host meetings across the state in early August to solicit public feedback on the state’s redistricting process. The U.S.…