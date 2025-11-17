Indiana local governments stressing about property tax cuts

Local governments across Michiana continue to stress over how they’ll provide services in the coming years with fewer property tax dollars, thanks to the Indiana General Assembly’s cuts this year. They’re urging lawmakers to address the problem in their upcoming session while also bracing for what will happen if they don’t.

Tuesday is Organization Day at the Statehouse, the ceremonial start for the session that begins January 15. Cities, counties and other local government units hope lawmakers will address the their revenue problems caused by Senate Enrolled Act 1’s property tax cuts this year.

At 4 p.m. Monday, regional members of Accelerating Indiana Municipalities, or AIM, formerly called the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, planned to hold an informational meeting at Mishawaka City Hall, to talk about what’s coming. The organization’s president this year has been Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

AIM says the new law is placing significant pressure on municipal budgets across Indiana, forcing difficult choices about essential services, capital projects, and long-term investments.

If lawmakers decline to act, St. Joseph County officials want to be prepared. Tuesday evening the county council will consider a change to annually start putting more money into cash reserves – 30% of the general fund instead of the current 20% as required by a 2021 ordinance.