Legislative leaders say Indiana General Assembly won't be ready to convene on Nov. 3

Indiana lawmakers are getting ready for a special session, but they don’t expect to start right away.

Governor Mike Braun scheduled the session to start next Monday. But the Indiana Capital Chronicle says legislative leaders don’t actually have to convene on that exact day. They just have to wrap up the session within 30 session days or 40 calendar days.

In a statement, House Speaker Todd Huston says the House won’t convene on Monday, due to “the calendar and member availability.” Senate leaders say they’re also still working on a schedule, and a Senate GOP spokesperson says senators, “in all likelihood,” will not be ready to convene next week.

Lawmakers were already scheduled to head to the Statehouse on November 18 for Organization Day, the ceremonial start of the next regular session. Governor Braun called the special session to draw new congressional maps and to bring Indiana’s tax law in line with federal updates.