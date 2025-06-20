Adult Protective Services privatization worries prosecutor

In an apparent effort to cut costs, the Indiana General Assembly this year privatized Adult Protective Services, which for 40 years has protected the elderly from abuse and neglect. There’s still a lot of uncertainty around the change, even though it takes effect in just 10 days.

Since 1985 the state of Indiana has contracted with county prosecutors to oversee Adult Protective Services. But effective July 1 APS will be turned over to a for-profit company, Boston-based Public Consulting Group.

It remains unclear how the change will affect the number of APS investigators covering Michiana. St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter has declined WVPE’s interview requests.

But Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant says she’s worried. She chairs the board at the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.

”I want to be optimistic that maybe this private corporation will actually rise to the challenge but I have a lot of concerns that it’s not going to be as personal of an approach,” Oliphant says.

In addition to not knowing whether there will be fewer investigators, Oliphant says she doesn’t know how existing cases will be transitioned.

“I just really hope that they’re ready to go on July 1 and that some of our endangered adults don’t fall through the cracks, because I’m just very concerned that we haven’t received any communication.”

Public Consulting Group’s Indiana office did not reply to WVPE’s interview request.